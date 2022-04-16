Skip to main content

Ole Miss Adds Florida Atlantic To Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

The Rebels will face the Owls during their 2022-23 non-conference schedule.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss basketball gained a new non-conference opponent for the upcoming season on Saturday, planning to host the Florida Atlantic Owls on the hardwood in 2022-23. Jon Rothstein was the first to report the news. 

The Rebels are looking to bounce back from one of their worst seasons in recent memory in 2021-22, going 13-19 overall and 4-14 in SEC play. The Rebels lost multiple players due to injury last season, including Robert Allen and Daeshun Ruffin, but they also lost guard Jarkel Joiner to the transfer portal this offseason. 

Austin Crowley also left the Rebels' program this offseason, heading southward to Southern Miss.

Alongside those departures, Ole Miss also added Jackson State graduate transfer Jayveous McKinnis and prospect Amaree Abram on the first day of the spring signing period.

"Jayveous had a fantastic career at Jackson State," Davis said. "He is an elite-level athlete. He was second in the nation in rebounding two years ago, and against us two seasons ago he had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. I think Jay will continue to make great strides facing-up and shooting the ball. He comes from a great family, and he is truly Mississippi Made.

"Amaree is one of the very best two-way players in the '22 class," Davis said. "He plays with great pace, he's super competitive, and he can score at all three levels. Amaree has a fantastic support system at home, and we can't wait to get him to Oxford this summer."

Florida Atlantic is coming off a 19-15 campaign and an 11-7 mark in conference play. The Owls qualified for the CBI tournament in the postseason, falling 74-71 in the first round. 

