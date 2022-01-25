Ole Miss Basketball Snaps Losing Streak, Tops Florida at Home

The Rebels stopped their conference skid with a win over the Gators on Monday night.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss men's basketball snapped a four-game losing streak on Monday night when it topped Florida 70-54 at the SJB Pavilion.

The game between the Rebels (10-9, 2-5 SEC) and the Gators (12-7, 3-3 SEC) was originally scheduled for Dec. 29, but COVID-19 issues within the Florida program postponed the game to Jan. 24.

The game was tied at 22 heading into halftime, but Ole Miss shot 73.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from three in the second half to outscore the Gators 48-32 after the intermission. Overall, Ole Miss shot 52.1 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The Rebels were led in scoring by Daeshun Ruffin with 21 points, a new career-high for the freshman. Matthew Murrell was close behind with 20 points, and Nysier Brooks rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11. Florida, missing its leading scorer in Colin Castleton, was led by Jason Jitoboh with 12 points followed by Anthony Duruji and Tyree Appleby with 11 apiece.

Ole Miss' second half shooting percentage was its best in that frame since shooting 72 percent against San Diego in 2018 and its best against an SEC opponent since 71.4 percent against Auburn in 2015.

The Rebels will stay at home for two more games this week, beginning with Arkansas on Wednesday and Kansas State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. Tip-off between Ole Miss and the Razorbacks is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.