'The Energy's Good' Prior to Ole Miss Taking on No. 4 Auburn

Ole Miss Rebel forward Luis Rodriguez talks to reporters about the Texas A&M loss and the upcoming Auburn game.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The 9-6 Ole Miss Rebels will be looking to upset their second ranked opponent this season on Saturday when the No. 4 Auburn Tigers come to the SJB Pavilion.

Ole Miss lost 67-51 to the Texas A&M Aggies earlier this week, and reporters talked to junior forward Luis Rodriguez about how the team has responded to the loss.

"Just started in practice, responding in a good way," Rodriguez said. "Obviously we didn't play how we wanted to [against Texas A&M], but all we can do is move forward and be more aggressive and physical. Just got to keep getting better."

Rodriguez gave insight into how the Rebels are preparing for an Auburn team that has only lost one game this season.

"We know what is on the table for us," Rodriguez said. "We know how big of a game this is, and we know this could be a huge bounce-back game for what happened in College Station.

"A lot of people don't think we have a chance," Rodriguez said. "We're just going to come out and play our tails off and show them how good of a team we are. Everyone's excited, and the energy's good."



The Los Angeles native discussed the keys to beating a red-hot team like Auburn when it comes to town on Saturday.

"Execution defensively and offensively," Rodriguez said. "We have certain [plays] offensively that we want to run against them, certain ways we want to guard their offense, so it will just come down to all the little things."

The Ole Miss men's basketball team will take on the No. 4 Auburn Tigers Saturday, Jan. 15 in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

