Ole Miss Guard Sarah Dumitrescu Out for Season with Knee Injury

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss women’s basketball redshirt freshman Sarah Dumitrescu will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season after tearing her ACL against Alcorn State on Tuesday night.

Dumitrescu – a native of Bucharest, Romania – injured her left knee late in the game against the Lady Braves, the opposite knee that she injured seven games into the 2019-20 season that forced her to miss the remainder of her true freshman campaign. She was awarded a medical hardship waiver by the SEC for 2019-20.

Through three games in 2020-21, Dumitrescu averaged 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds.

“Obviously this is a blow for Sarah and us,” said Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. “Like before, we will be there for Sarah and will continue to move forward, as it’s the only option.”

Ole Miss returns to the court this Saturday (Dec. 12), when it will host Mississippi Valley State at 1 p.m. CT inside The Pavilion and on SEC Network+.