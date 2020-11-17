Ole Miss Head Coach Kermit Davis Tests Positive for COVID-19, Could Miss Games

Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis may not be coaching in the team's first two games of the 2020-21 season.

The third-year Rebel head coach tested positive for COVID-19 during the team's regular testing protocols on Monday, a team official confirmed to The Grove Report on Tuesday afternoon.

Davis was tested again on Tuesday morning – those results are still pending. If Tuesday's tests come back positive, Davis will have to remain in isolation and miss the team's first two games of the season, which begins next Wed., Nov. 25.

Currently the team is going through contact tracing to determine which players or staffers, if any, are deemed to be in close contact with Davis. If any are found, they will have to go through quarantine following the team and SEC's medical guidelines.

If Davis is to miss the first two games of the season, coach Ronnie Hamilton will serve as the interim, however Davis will still be able to communicate with the team virtually.

This is a developing story. More will be released as we get details.