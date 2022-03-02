Skip to main content

Murrell's Hot Night Not Enough to Propel Rebels Past No. 7 Kentucky

Ole Miss dropped its 13th SEC game of the year on Tuesday night.

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- A hot-shooting performance from Matthew Murrell was not enough for Ole Miss to overcome No. 7 Kentucky on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.

Murrell dropped 25 points, going 9-of-16 from the field and 5-of-8 from three in the Rebel loss. Second in scoring for Ole Miss was Nysier Brooks with 14 points. Those were the only two Rebels who reached double-digit point totals.

The Rebels cut the Kentucky lead to six points with 2:17 to play before the Wildcats were able to pull away and seal their win.

Kentucky was led in scoring by Oscar Tshiebwe with 18 points. The Wildcats shot 60 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three compared to Ole Miss' 50 and 38.9 percent, respectively.

Ole Miss will return home on Saturday to host Vanderbilt on Senior Day at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion. Tip-off between the Rebels and Commodores in the regular season finale will be at 5 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

