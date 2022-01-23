Ole Miss Women Knock Off Kentucky, Make Case for Top 25 Ranking

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Ole Miss women's basketball knocked off No. 23 Kentucky in Lexington on Sunday afternoon and could have punched its ticket to a Top 25 ranking of its own this week.

The Rebels (17-2, 5-1 SEC) left Rupp Arena with a 63-54 victory led in scoring by Shakira Austin with 24 points. Snudda Collins, Lashonda Monk and Madison Scott also hit double-digit point totals.

The Wildcats (8-7, 1-4 SEC) narrowed the lead for the Rebels on occasion, but Ole Miss led at the end of each quarter en route to the nine-point win. Rhyne Howard was Kentucky's only scorer to hit double digits with 24 points. The next highest total came from Treasure Hunt with nine points.

Ole Miss did not receive votes in the latest installment of the AP Top 25, but it did receive 21 votes in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association last week. Despite that, there has been clamor on social media following the Rebels' win stating that Ole Miss should find itself in the Top 25 this week, including from athletics director Keith Carter.

The Rebels have now won four straight SEC games since losing at home to Tennessee on Jan. 9. The other loss for Ole Miss came to Belmont in its season opener.

Ole Miss will now have a week off before returning home next Sunday to host Georgia. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.