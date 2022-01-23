Skip to main content

Ole Miss Women Knock Off Kentucky, Make Case for Top 25 Ranking

Ole Miss women's basketball continued to roll with a road ranked win on Sunday.

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Ole Miss women's basketball knocked off No. 23 Kentucky in Lexington on Sunday afternoon and could have punched its ticket to a Top 25 ranking of its own this week.

The Rebels (17-2, 5-1 SEC) left Rupp Arena with a 63-54 victory led in scoring by Shakira Austin with 24 points. Snudda Collins, Lashonda Monk and Madison Scott also hit double-digit point totals.

The Wildcats (8-7, 1-4 SEC) narrowed the lead for the Rebels on occasion, but Ole Miss led at the end of each quarter en route to the nine-point win. Rhyne Howard was Kentucky's only scorer to hit double digits with 24 points. The next highest total came from Treasure Hunt with nine points.

Ole Miss did not receive votes in the latest installment of the AP Top 25, but it did receive 21 votes in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association last week. Despite that, there has been clamor on social media following the Rebels' win stating that Ole Miss should find itself in the Top 25 this week, including from athletics director Keith Carter.

Read More

The Rebels have now won four straight SEC games since losing at home to Tennessee on Jan. 9. The other loss for Ole Miss came to Belmont in its season opener.

Ole Miss will now have a week off before returning home next Sunday to host Georgia. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_15496043
Basketball

Ole Miss Women Knock Off Kentucky, Make Case for Top 25 Ranking

15 seconds ago
Kermit Davis 7
Basketball

COLUMN: Difficult Conversations Lie Ahead For Ole Miss Basketball

3 hours ago
MJ Daniels
Football

MJ Daniels Withdraws From Transfer Portal, Plans to Stay at Ole Miss

21 hours ago
USATSI_17547451
Basketball

Ole Miss Drops Fourth-Straight, Falls at Miss. State 78-60 on Saturday

22 hours ago
Tye Fagan 7
Basketball

PHOTO GALLERY: Ole Miss Men's Basketball in 2021-22

Jan 22, 2022
Matthew Murrel 8
Basketball

How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Travels to Mississippi State

Jan 22, 2022
Kermit Davis 8
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Head Coach Kermit Davis Speaks to Media Ahead of Rivalry Game

Jan 21, 2022
Javon Baker
Recruiting

Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Alabama Transfer WR Javon Baker Announces SEC Commitment

Jan 21, 2022