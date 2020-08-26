Ole Miss Legend Marshall Henderson Joins Men’s Hoops Staff

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – One of the most popular players in Ole Miss basketball history returns to campus, as head coach announced the addition of Marshall Henderson to his staff. Henderson, who led the Rebels to a SEC Tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance in 2013, will serve as a graduate manager.

"We love having our former players back to Ole Miss to pursue their master's degree and further their coaching careers. We are excited to have Marshall back with Ole Miss Basketball and join our program as a graduate manager," Davis said. "In talks with Marshall, you can tell his great passion for basketball and working with young people."

"Of course, I am thrilled to be back in Oxford. The people here have been more than wonderful to me for a long time," Henderson said. "Anything I can do to help the basketball team continue their success, I will do to the fullest of my ability. I am very excited about getting a master's degree. When I was an undergrad academically, I wasn't as focused as I needed to be, and this position gives me a path to make peace with myself on that front."

In just two years in Oxford, Henderson quickly became a fan favorite. He gained national recognition for his intensity on the court and his sharp shooting from beyond the arc. Henderson made at least one three-pointer in all 66 games as a Rebel, setting an SEC record. He tallied 1,293 points, 21st in program history, and his scoring average (19.6 ppg) ranks seventh in the Ole Miss record books.

Henderson made more threes than any other Rebel in a single season, draining 138 as a junior (SEC record at the time) before knocking down another 129 as a senior. The Hurst, Texas, native sits third all-time in three-pointers made (267) and free throw percentage (.857) over his career. Earning All-SEC honors both seasons, Henderson also collected all-district honors from the United States Basketball Writers Association twice.

After leading South Plains College to an undefeated season and national championship in 2012, Henderson transferred to Ole Miss and made an immediate impact. In his first year on campus, he led the Rebels to a 27-9 record and was named SEC Player of the Year (CBSSports.com) by averaging 20.1 ppg and hitting 138 threes to set a new school and conference record. Scoring 21 points against Florida in the SEC Tournament title game, Henderson led the Rebels to a 66-63 victory.

Capturing the conference championship crown, Ole Miss punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the program's first bid since 2001. The No. 12 seeded Rebels went on to upset No. 5 Wisconsin 57-46 in the second round, where Henderson led all scorers with 19 points. He finished the season with 394 attempts from beyond the arc, setting a new NCAA record, and earned the Howell Trophy as the best college basketball player in Mississippi.

As a senior, Henderson continued to light it up from long range; his 129 three-pointers (4.3 per game) throughout the season ranked third nationally. Against Oregon, he drained an SEC-record 10 three-pointers en route to a career-high 39 points.

After college, Henderson spent five years playing professionally before getting into coaching. He signed with the Sacramento Kings prior to the 2015-16 season and joined the organization's NBA D League team, the Reno Bighorns (now called the Stockton Kings competing in the NBA G League). Henderson took his talents outside of the United States as well, playing in China, Italy, Iraq and Qatar.

Transitioning to coaching, Henderson started at Birdville High School (North Richland Hills, Texas) in 2018. Last year, he was an assistant coach at Thomas University, an NAIA school in Georgia.