Ole Miss Makes Top-6 For Nation's No. 4 PG Out of Jackson, Miss.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss and Daeshun Ruffin have quite the connection. 

Ruffin, a four-star recruit and the nation's No. 4 ranked point guard, named Ole Miss among his top-6 schools in his recruitment on Sunday night. A point guard for Callaway High School in Jackson, Miss., 247Sports rates Ruffin as the nation's No. 38 overall recruit and the best player in the state of Mississippi. 

Joining Ole Miss in Ruffin's top-6 were Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Florida and Mississippi State. 

It's been pretty clear for a little while now that Ruffin is Kermit Davis and Co.'s top target in the class of 2021. Ole Miss hosted Ruffin for an official visit in October of 2019. Just a few months later he was back on the courts at The Pavilion, scoring 33 points while leading Callaway to a MHSAA 5A State Championship victory.

As a junior this past season, he averaged 26.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Eleven separate teams that season he scored north of 30 points, topping 40 in a 102-51 win over Ridgeland. 

Listed at just 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, he's much more undersized than your standard four-star recruit, but Ruffin shows the explosiveness, scoring and playmaking ability to make him among the nation's top high school players, despite his stature. 

