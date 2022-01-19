Ole Miss Drops Third-Straight, Dominated by Missouri at Home

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss lost its third-straight conference game on Tuesday night, this time to a Missouri team with a losing record at the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels fell 78-53 to Missouri on Tuesday, and Ole Miss' last win came at home against Mississippi State on Jan. 8. Its loss to Missouri now drops it to 9-8 overall and 1-4 in conference play. The Rebels entered the night at 110 in the NET rankings, and Missouri entered ranked at 227.

The Rebels shot 33 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three on Tuesday night compared to Missouri's 62.7 and 57.1 percents. Ole Miss was also short two guards in the form of Jarkel Joiner, who continues to recover from back surgery, and Austin Crowley, who is dealing with an ankle injury he sustained against Auburn.

Ole Miss trailed by 15 points at halftime and was never able to recover from that deficit in the second half. Daeshun Ruffin led the Rebels in scoring with 10 points followed by Tye Fagan with nine. Missouri was led by Amari Davis with 21. Ruffin was the only Rebel to reach a double-digit point total.

The Rebels' next game will come on Saturday in Starkville against Mississippi State who, as mentioned above, Ole Miss defeated on Jan. 8 at home. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.