Ole Miss Women Pick Up Road Win at Missouri 61-45

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Ole Miss women's basketball snapped a two-game losing streak by knocking off Missouri 61-45 on Thursday afternoon.

The Rebels (18-4, 6-3 SEC) were once again led in scoring by Shakira Austin with 17 points in the win. Austin shot 7-of-9 from the field and went 3-of-5 from the free throw line. Madison Scott and Snudda Collins joined Austin in double-digit point totals with 10 apiece.

As a team, Missouri out-shot the Rebels 45.5 percent to 39.3 percent from the field, but the majority of the Tigers' offensive production came from Ladazhia Williams who provided more than half of her team's points with 24. The next-highest scorer for Missouri was Haley Troup with five points.

Ole Miss' win snaps a two-game skid for the Rebels, their first losing streak of the season. Prior to the victory in Columbia, Ole Miss had dropped games at top-ranked South Carolina and at home against No. 15 Georgia.

The Rebels' next game will come at home on Monday against LSU. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

