Ole Miss Basketball Wins Home Preseason Exhibition Over West Georgia Wolves

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels completed their preseason exhibition against the West Georgia Wolves on Tuesday night, picking up a 91-62 win at the SJB Pavilion.

Ole Miss is featuring a new-look roster this season, but its leading scorers on Tuesday night were familiar faces in Jaemyn Brakefield with 16 points and Matthew Murrell with 13. Brakefield also led the team in rebounds with eight in the win.

The preseason tune-up comes about one week before the Rebels will officially open their season at home against the Alcorn State Braves out of Lorman, Miss. Kermit Davis' team will host four straight home games before traveling to Orlando to participate in the ESPN Events Invitational from Nov. 24-27.

The Rebels will face their first true road test on Dec. 3 when they travel to face the Memphis Tigers.

Tip-off for the Rebels' season opener on Nov. 7 is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

