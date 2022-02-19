Skip to main content
Team(s)
Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers

Ole Miss Takes Down Georgia 85-68 in Saturday Hoops

The Ole Miss Rebels beat the Georgia Bulldogs on the road despite missing players with the flu.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

ATHENS, Ga. -- The Ole Miss men's basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday, beating the Georgia Bulldogs 85-68.

The Rebels got it done on the road despite missing their two leading scorers due to the flu, guards Jarkel Joiner and Matthew Murrell. Guard Tye Fagan, forward Jaemyn Brakefield and guard Austin Crowley stepped up big for Ole Miss in their absence, however.

Crowley had a career day, leading the shorthanded Rebels in points at halftime with 12 and finished the game with 18. Brakefield finished the game second on the Rebels in scoring with 19 while shooting seven for eight from the field.

Tye Fagan
Tye Fagan 7

Ole Miss guard Tye Fagan also had a double-digit scoring day in his return to UGA, recording 20 points and leading the Rebels in scoring. Fagan transferred to Ole Miss last spring after spending the last three seasons at Georgia. 

"It was a special moment," Fagan said. "Early on in the game, I had a lot of adrenaline rushing, a lot of thoughts going through my head. Eventually, in the second half, I was able to get it going."

Despite missing leaders at guard, Ole Miss played smarter than the Bulldogs and won the turnover battle, only giving up the ball seven times compared to Georgia's 13. 

Read More

Head coach Kermit Davis mentioned the players who were responsible for this accomplishment after the game.

"I thought Austin Crowley did a fantastic job," Davis said. "I thought he ran our team, he was mature with the ball, and he played through fatigue. Then Tye Fagan really helped [Crowley], five assists and one turnover. Luis [Rodriguez] even handled the ball up court, but I give a lot of credit to Austin, he really ran our team well today."

Davis also gave reporters an update on the roster going into Wednesday's matchup against the Auburn Tigers.

"I sure hope [the flu] has run its course," Davis said. "Jarkel [Joiner] has had it now for five or six days, so hopefully he'll snap out of it and be ready Monday. Matt [Murrell] started feeling better too, so hopefully with the day off on Sunday, guys can get rested for Wednesday."

Ole Miss will look to get everyone healthy in time to take on No. 2 Auburn on the road Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Tye Fagan Austin Crowley 2
Tye Fagan Austin Crowley
Austin Crowley

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Tye Fagan Austin Crowley
Basketball

Ole Miss Takes Down Georgia 85-68 in Saturday Hoops

By Ben King
52 seconds ago
elko 1
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 5 Ole Miss Hosts Charleston Southern for Game Two

By John Macon Gillespie
2 hours ago
diamond 1
Baseball

No. 5 Ole Miss Dominates Charleston Southern in Baseball Season Opener

By John Macon Gillespie
19 hours ago
USATSI_12873065
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Defeats Charleston Southern 9-3 in Season Opener

By John Macon Gillespie
Feb 18, 2022
CFP
Football

REPORT: College Football Playoff To Hold Off Expansion Through 2025 Season

By Cole Thompson
Feb 18, 2022
Matt Corral
Football

Sports Illustrated Projects Matt Corral to Saints in Upcoming NFL Draft

By John Macon Gillespie
Feb 18, 2022
pins Gonzalez
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Releases Uniform Combinations for Opening Weekend

By John Macon Gillespie
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_12859807
Baseball

Column: 'Twas the Day Before Baseball. Can Ole Miss Shake Omaha Curse?

By John Macon Gillespie
Feb 17, 2022