LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Chattanooga Mocs

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are 2-0 going into their third contest of the season and will look to remain undefeated when the Chattanooga Mocs come to the SJB Pavilion on Tuesday evening for a non-conference matchup.

Chattanooga has a 1-1 record and is a 10-point underdog going into Tuesday's game at Ole Miss.

Two guys to keep an eye on will be Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell and Chattanooga center Jake Stephens. Murrell is averaging 15.0 ppg while Stephens is averaging 19.5 ppg.

The Rebels took down the Florida Atlantic Owls 80-67 last week, but there are still several adjustments they need to make ahead of Tuesday's contest. Ole Miss turned the ball over ten times, leading to an extra 14 points for the Owls. They allowed the Owls to grab 14 offensive rebounds and shoot 38 percent from behind the arc. The Rebels also shot poorly from the free throw line at only 67 percent as a team.

Pregame

First Half

H1 (16:28): Kermit Davis Burns his first timeout of the half as Ole Miss trails Chattanooga early.

Chattanooga 9, Ole Miss 7

H1 (10:37): Chattanooga is attacking early and taking advantage of some untimely Ole Miss turnovers. A three-pointer by Chattanooga center Jake Thompson put Ole Miss in a seven-point hole, but the Rebels have battled back, and guard Matthew Murrell put Ole Miss back on top with a three-pointer of his own.

Ole Miss 19, Chattanooga 18

H1 (7:41): Ole Miss freshman guard TJ Caldwell tied to game up thanks to a much-needed three-pointer.

Ole Miss 24, Chattanooga 24

H1 (3:35): Ole Miss has taken the lead with less than four minutes remaining in the first half. Murrell leads the Rebels in scoring with eight points.

