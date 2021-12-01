Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ole Miss Basketball Tops Rider 75-51

    The Rebels won their second-straight game on Tuesday night.
    Author:

    Ole Miss had a hot night from Jarkel Joiner en route to a 75-51 home win over Rider on Tuesday night.

    Joiner led the Rebels with 18 points, going 4-for-9 from three and 6-of-16 from the field. As a team, Ole Miss shot 39.4 percent on Tuesday. After mixing up his starting five against Mississippi Valley State, Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis went with a more conventional lineup to start against Rider.

    As evidenced by their shooting percentage, the Rebels struggled for stretches on Tuesday night to score,

    Joiner was joined in double-digit point totals by Austin Crowley with 10 and Robert Allen with 11. Matthew Murrell also provided 14 points off the bench including a dunk that made waves on social media.

    Recommended for You

    Ole Miss now sits at 5-2 on the season and will welcome nationally-ranked Memphis to the SJB Pavilion on Saturday morning. Memphis currently has a record of 5-1 and will travel to Georgia on Wednesday for a bout with the Bulldogs before coming to Oxford.

    Tip-off between Ole Miss and Memphis is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday on ESPN2.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter

    USATSI_17208044
    Basketball

    Ole Miss Basketball Tops Rider 75-51

    16 seconds ago
    IMG_7908
    Football

    Matt Corral Wins Most Prestigious Mississippi Award

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17231341
    Football

    Where Does Ole Miss Rank In the College Football Playoff Standings?

    3 hours ago
    IMG_9330
    Football

    Heisman Watch: Did an Egg Bowl Win Improve Matt Corral's Odds?

    7 hours ago
    dawson-knox-bills
    Football

    NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 12?

    8 hours ago
    Miles Frazier
    Recruiting

    Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Offer Coveted OL Transfer Frazier

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17035483
    Football

    College Football Coaching Carousel Tracker: Report: Virginia Tech To "Pry" Penn State DC Away

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17161637
    Football

    LSU To Hire Notre Dame's Brian Kelly, Ole Miss Confirmed To Keep Kiffin?

    Nov 29, 2021