Ole Miss Basketball Tops Rider 75-51

Ole Miss had a hot night from Jarkel Joiner en route to a 75-51 home win over Rider on Tuesday night.

Joiner led the Rebels with 18 points, going 4-for-9 from three and 6-of-16 from the field. As a team, Ole Miss shot 39.4 percent on Tuesday. After mixing up his starting five against Mississippi Valley State, Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis went with a more conventional lineup to start against Rider.

As evidenced by their shooting percentage, the Rebels struggled for stretches on Tuesday night to score,

Joiner was joined in double-digit point totals by Austin Crowley with 10 and Robert Allen with 11. Matthew Murrell also provided 14 points off the bench including a dunk that made waves on social media.

Ole Miss now sits at 5-2 on the season and will welcome nationally-ranked Memphis to the SJB Pavilion on Saturday morning. Memphis currently has a record of 5-1 and will travel to Georgia on Wednesday for a bout with the Bulldogs before coming to Oxford.

Tip-off between Ole Miss and Memphis is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday on ESPN2.

