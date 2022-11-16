Ole Miss Starts Slow, Pulls Away Late in Basketball Win Over Chattanooga

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels basketball team knocked off the Chattanooga Mocs on Tuesday night 70-58 at the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels and Mocs were tied at 33 at the intermission, marked by an eight-point first half from Matthew Murrell of Ole Miss. At the end of the night, however, the Rebels pulled away, led by Matthew Murrell in scoring with 25 points, and the team had a season-high in assists with 17.

As a team, Ole Miss shot 49 percent from the field and 38 percent from three in the win. It also went 3-of-6 from the free throw line and committed 13 fouls.

With the win, Ole Miss improves to 3-0 on the season. It will return to action on Friday night at the SJB Pavilion when it hosts the UT Martin Skyhawks, and tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

