Winning Streak Snapped: Ole Miss Women Fall to No. 7 Tennessee in Oxford

The Ole Miss women dropped their first game since November on Sunday afternoon.

OXFORD, Miss. -- A lack of consistent perimeter shooting doomed Ole Miss against No. 7 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at the SJB Pavilion.

The Rebels (13-2, 1-1 SEC) fell to the Lady Volunteers 70-58 in a game that was close throughout the first quarter, but Tennessee opened up its game from three prior to halftime where it had a 39-21 lead. Shakira Austin was a bright spot for the Rebels, however, scoring 26.

The Rebels narrowed the deficit to 13 points entering the fourth quarter but could ultimately not climb out of the hole established in the first half. Ole Miss was out-rebounded by Tennessee 43-29 in the loss.

Ole Miss turned the ball over 13 times on Sunday and shot 35 percent from the field accompanied by 11 percent from three. Tennessee shot 45 percent from the floor and 29 percent from beyond the arc. Jordan Horston led the Lady Volunteers in scoring with 20.

The Rebel loss brings an end to a 13-game winning streak that stemmed back to their second game of the season. It is the second loss for Ole Miss after losing its season opener to Belmont in November.

The Ole Miss women will return to action on Thursday at the SJB Pavilion when it plays host to Alabama. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.