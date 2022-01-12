Lack of Offense Dooms Ole Miss at Texas A&M on Tuesday Night

The Rebels couldn't carry their momentum from Saturday's win into College Station on Tuesday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- After dominating Mississippi State on Saturday, Ole Miss reverted back to struggling offensively on Tuesday night in a 67-51 loss to Texas A&M.

Ole Miss (9-6, 1-2 SEC) shot 35 percent from the field and 23 percent from three compared to Texas A&M's (14-2, 3-0 SEC) marks of 56 and 28 percent, respectively. The Rebels were led in scoring by Matthew Murrell with 11, although he did not have a performance on the same level as his on Saturday. Murrell went 2-of-4 from three and 4-of-8 from the field.

"Our energy level was very low," Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said. "We just couldn't get consistent play out of the gate. We got no rhythm offensively and weren't very tough defensively. That's one of the softest teams I've ever put on a floor since I've been at Ole Miss."

The storyline for Ole Miss was a lack of successful offensive possessions, numerous of which ended in turnovers, especially in the second half. The Rebels turned the ball over 13 on the night and were outscored 42-24 in the paint.

"We're very inept offensively," Davis said. "I think that's obvious to see. We weren't great offensively, and that's what you get: 51 points"

Ole Miss also had no answer for Henry Coleman III who led the Aggies with 18 points. Coleman shot 9-of-10 from the field.

It was also announced during the game that Ole Miss' Jarkel Joiner will have surgery on his back on Thursday and is expected to miss four to six weeks. Joiner did not make the trip to College Station after seeing minimal action against Mississippi State last week.

The Rebels are now 0-6 all-time in College Station. Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday when it plays host to No. 4 Auburn at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

