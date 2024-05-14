Ole Miss Women's Basketball Included in Post-Spring Top 25
Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball has climbed to new heights under the leadership of head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, and they continue to garner national attention in preparation for the 2024-25 season.
The Rebels have made the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons, ending a drought that began with their last tournament appearance in 2007. They even reached the Sweet 16 in the 2023 installment of the Big Dance, knocking off top-seeded Stanford in the process.
Now, a post-spring Top 25 has been released by On3's Talia Goodman, and Ole Miss made the list towards the bottom of the pack at No. 24. You can view an excerpt from the piece below.
"[T]he Rebels also made an impact in the portal, adding Michigan State transfer DeeDee Hagemann, UCLA’s Christeen Iwuala and Arkansas Pine-Bluff transfer Starr Jacobs, who last played in the 2022-23 season. This added depth will aid Ole Miss next season in a tough SEC conference."
These new additions were mentioned alongside returning production for the Rebels, including Kennedy Todd-Williams, Madison Scott and KK Deans, all of whom averaged more than nine points per game a season ago.
The Rebels joined South Carolina (2), Texas (4), LSU (7), Oklahoma (12), and Alabama (22) as SEC teams who made Goodman's list this week.
Last season, the Rebels finished with an overall mark of 24-9 and 12-4 in SEC play, reaching the NCAA Tournament once again under McPhee-McCuin's leadership. Ole Miss gained a win in the tournament over 10-seed Marquette (67-55) before falling in the second round to two-seeded Notre Dame (71-56) in South Bend.