Ole Miss Women's Basketball Nationally Ranked for First Time Since 2007

The Rebels found themselves in the AP Top 25 on Monday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- After starting the season 17-2 and 5-1 in SEC play, Ole Miss women's basketball has its first ranking in the AP Top 25 since 2007.

The Rebels came in at No. 24 in the poll on Monday after not receiving any votes for last week's installment. Following Ole Miss' win over then-No. 23 Kentucky on Sunday, there was clamor on social media stating that Ole Miss should find itself in the Top 25 this week, including from athletics director Keith Carter.

Now that they are ranked in the AP Top 25, the Rebels will play a make up game at No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday before returning home to face Georgia on Sunday.

A tip-off time against the Gamecocks has yet to be announced, but Ole Miss will face Georgia at 2 p.m. on Jan. 30.

