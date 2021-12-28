Ole Miss Women's Basketball SEC Opener Postponed Due to COVID-19

The Rebels and Razorbacks will square off at a later date.

OXFORD, Miss. -- COVID-19 continues to cause issues across college athletics.

Ole Miss women's basketball announced on Monday night that its SEC opener against Arkansas, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Rebels' program.

"Ole Miss women's basketball's SEC opener against Arkansas on December 30 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss program," Ole Miss said in a statement on Monday.

"The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the Southeastern Conference's Medical Guidance Task Force. A makeup date has yet to be determined."

READ MORE: Column: Time to Take Notice of Ole Miss Women's Basketball's Swift Rise

This news comes on the heels of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 becoming present in the United States and numerous football bowl games and basketball games being canceled around the country. The Rebels are currently on a 12-game winning streak after dropping their season opener to Belmont on Nov. 11.

Ole Miss' next game is scheduled for Jan. 2 at South Carolina.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.