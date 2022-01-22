Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Ole Miss Men's Basketball in 2021-22

The Rebels are struggling as of late, but they look to reverse that trend this weekend.

Ole Miss basketball has not had a ton of success in recent weeks, but it will be looking to reverse that trend on Saturday when it travels to Starkville to face Mississippi State.

The Rebels have lost three straight conference games since knocking off Mississippi State at home on Jan. 8 and currently sits at 9-8 overall and 1-4 in the SEC. The last time Ole Miss and Mississippi State met on the hardwood, Matthew Murrell had a career night, dropping 31 points in an 82-72 win.

Kermit Davis spent his playing days at Mississippi State, and he spoke on the importance of this rivalry on Friday.

"I've been on both sides of it," Davis said. "It's one of the greatest rivalries in the country. After that game when Breein [Tyree] made a last-second shot, [Clark Kellog] said that was one of the greatest atmospheres of college basketball that he had seen between two teams."

Ole Miss has won 12 of the last 17 matchups against Mississippi State, its best streak since winning 11 of 14 from 1929-33.

While the Rebels have not found success for the majority of this month, it's worth looking back at some of the visuals from their first 17 games of the 2021-22 season. Here is a photo gallery of some of Ole Miss' moments on the hardwood this year.

Austin Crowley 2
Austin Crowley 3
Austin Crowley 7
Austin Crowley 8
Austin Crowley 15
Austin Crowley 10
Austin Crowley and Jarkel Joiner
Daeshun Ruffin 2
Daeshun Ruffin 6
Jaemyn Brakefield 5
Jaemyn Brakefield 8
Jaemyn Brakefield 7
James White 2
Jarkel Joiner 14
Jarkel Joiner 23
Jarkel Joiner and Robert Allen
Jarkel Joiner 7
Jarkel Joiner 5
Kermit Davis 8
Kermit Davis and Matthew Murrell
Luis Rodriguez 3
Matthew Murrell 4
Nysier Brooks 8
Nysier Brooks
Nysier Brooks 11
Ole Miss student section Club Red
Sammy Hunter 6
USATSI_17525961
Daeshun Ruffin 8
Daeshun Ruffin 15
Daeshun Ruffin and Grant Slatten
Daeshun Ruffin
Luiz Rodriguez 4
Luiz Rodriguez 10
Luiz Rodriguez 9
Luiz Rodriguez 20
Matthew Murrel 8
Nysier Brooks 5
Ole Miss Basketball
Tye Fagan 7

Tye Fagan 7
