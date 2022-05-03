Rebels Basketball Adds Big Man Theo Akwuba From the Transfer Portal

In the world of college basketball, having a true rim protector like Theo Akwuba can change the trajectory of a basketball season.

OXFORD, Miss. - The Rebels went out looking for size, and oh boy did they ever find it. Montgomery, Ala. native Theo Akwuba has finalized his transfer plans and will head to Oxford to play for Ole Miss.

Akwuba was a player for the University of Louisiana for four years (2018-2022), but because of the COVID-19 season of 2020, he’s granted one more year of eligibility per the NCAA. That’s likely going to be quite beneficial for the Rebels this next season. Here are the trends from Akwuba’s statistics while playing for the Ragin’ Cajuns:

*During his junior and senior seasons for Louisiana, Akwuba averaged 2.6 blocks and then 2.0 blocks per game. Those types of consistent shot blocking numbers change not only a defense, but potentially an offense. Blocks lead to run outs for layups and dunks. Not to mention, pull-up trifectas often come by way of a shot being sent back the other direction.

*He’s a finisher. While Akwuba will not wow anyone as a stretch-five or as a jump shooter in general, he can throw down alley-oops and clean up the misses with put backs. The following footage from Akwuba’s own Twitter account is a great example of this:

*He stays on the court. Many shot blockers are constantly in foul trouble; they take unwanted risks for blocks that lead to them being on the bench next to the coaching staff. With Akwuba, he averaged 27.9 and 25.6 minutes per game during his junior and senior seasons. While every big man will likely find himself in foul trouble once in a while, Akwuba’s minutes at Louisiana display his ability to be a smart defensive player. With him staying on the court, his 6’11” frame can defend the rim for the Rebels this next season.

*Rebounding will be improved with Akwuba in the lineup as well. Ole Miss brings in a big man that averaged 9.3 and then 7.9 rebounds over the course of the past two seasons. Every team needs to continually rebound the basketball well, and Akwuba fits the bill for Ole Miss.

Overall, Ole Miss Men’s Basketball just got better with the addition of Akwuba. He will fit in nicely in Oxford.