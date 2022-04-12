Skip to main content

Ole Miss Center Shakira Austin Selected No. 3 Overall By Washington Mystics In WNBA Draft

After her success for two seasons with the Rebels' offense, Shakira Austin returns to Washington

For two years, Shakira Austin helped Ole Miss redefine its program's image in Oxford. She'll now look to continue her growth in her new WNBA home. 

Austin was selected by the Washington Mystics with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft Monday night. The two-time All-SEC forward is now the sixth Rebels' player in program history to be selected in the WNBA Draft. Austin is the first player selected from the program since Bianca Thomas in 2010.

The selection becomes somewhat a homecoming for the Rebel alum. The 6-5 center grew up in Fredericksburg, Virginia, roughly an hour south of Washington, D.C. The Mystics initially owned the No. 1 pick but elected to move back with the Atlanta Dream. 

Shakira Austin

Shakira Austin

Shakira Austin

In return for the top selection, Washington received the No. 3, No. 14 pick and the opportunity to swap first-round picks in 2023.

"We got what we wanted,” Mystics coach/general manager Mike Thibault said. “That has been clearly defined for us tonight. ... We felt we got a player who was capable of being the first pick and then got an added bonus and got another player.”

Originally a member of Maryland's roster, Austin elected to transfer to Ole Miss after two seasons with the Lady Terps. She quickly became one of the most productive centers in the SEC, averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. 

In her first season, she led the Rebels to the finals of the WNIT. A year later, she averaged 15.2 points, nine rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game as Ole Miss earned its first NCAA tournament berth since 2007.

"It's just amazing, knowing the work I've put in to finally get to this moment and get to play back home, but knowing that my slate starts over," Austin said following her selection. "I'm back at zero. I'm just remaining humble, continuing to work and believing the work I put in and knowing that the journey I got here was because of the work I put in."

Thibault told reporters how excited he is work with a player such as Austin based on physical traits, calling her an"athletic post player who can handle both forward and center". He also credited Austin’s strong defensive performance that will allow her to adapt to WNBA speed in an instant. 

Shakira Austin

Shakira Austin

Shakira Austin

Austin credited her development to the SEC play, stating how it allowed her to grow defensively. It eventually factored into her being a top-three selection and the foundation of Washington's rebuild.

"I think it was more off the court which allowed me to really tune in to being a professional," Austin said. "I think me being the star player, me being somebody who had to show up every day is a role I never had to experience before. A new phase, a new journey, that I was able to learn from." 

Former Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard was the first selection in the WNBA Draft by the Dream. Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, the Big 12 Player of the Year the past two seasons, was selected second by the Indiana Fever. 

