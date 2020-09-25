SI.com
The Grove Report
SEC Announces Start Dates for Men's and Women's Basketball

Nate Gabler

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (via. Southeastern Conference Media) - The Southeastern Conference has established Dec. 29 and 30 as the new start dates for its 2020-21 men's basketball conference schedule while the women's basketball start date will remain Dec. 31, 2020 as previously scheduled, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Friday.

The 2020-21 SEC men's basketball conference schedule will be comprised of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates. Ten SEC schools will fill one of those open dates with the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January. The four teams not participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will play league games that day.

The 2020-21 SEC women's basketball conference schedule remains at 18 play dates that will fit a 16-game league schedule.

Earlier this month, the NCAA Division I Council approved a Nov. 25 start date for the 2020-21 men's and women's college basketball seasons, when the SEC will begin non-conference play. Teams can begin preseason practice on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and will have a 42-day window to conduct no more than 30 practices.

Basketball

