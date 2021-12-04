Ole Miss Upsets No. 18 Memphis 67-63 in Oxford

The Ole Miss Rebels get their first ranked win of the season over the Memphis Tigers.

The Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball team battled against the No. 18 Memphis Tigers in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion Saturday morning and notched their sixth win of the season. The Rebels beat the Tigers 67-63 thanks to a big day from the team's leading scorer.

Ole Miss senior guard Jarkel Joiner leads the Rebels in scoring this season averaging 15.4 points per game and led Ole Miss in scoring against Memphis. Joiner scored 20 points today, one assist and grabbed eight rebounds. Joiner made his presence felt on defense too as the Rebel guard recorded five steals and seven defensive rebounds.

Joiner was a one-man-show on offense for most of the game until the beginning of the second half.

Sophomore guard Matthew Murrell was second on the team in scoring for Ole Miss today. Murrell scored 19 points off the bench going 4-for-9 from beyond the arc, and 7-for-9 from the free throw line.

Ole Miss senior center Nysier Brooks was a force in the paint for the Rebels. Brooks led the team with six rebounds three blocks while scoring five points.

The Rebels won the turnover battle and only committed 16, while the Tigers had 20 turnovers.

This was a close matchup from start to finish, but the Rebels got it done in front of a sold-out home crowd.

The Ole Miss men's hoops team will take on Western Kentucky in State Farm Arena for Hoopsgiving on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m CT in Atlanta. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

