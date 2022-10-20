Tournament or Bust: Expectations High For Kermit Davis' Rebels Entering 2022-23

Ole Miss men's basketball coach Kermit Davis had his turn at SEC Media Days this week where he discussed improvements and expectations for his team this season.

BIRMINGHAM -- The Ole Miss Rebels have not reached the NCAA Tournament since Kermit Davis' first year in Oxford, but the Rebels' head coach is looking to right the ship with some returning talent and transfers this season.

Davis took his turn at SEC Media Days this week where he discussed what talent he has returning, including point guard Daeshun Ruffin who tore his ACL last season.

"Like a lot of teams in the SEC, we have a lot of change," Davis said. "We have six guys returning, four guys who are high school players and four grad transfers.

"We feel really good. I think Matt Murrell is one of the very best guards in college basketball."

On the topic of Ruffin, Davis likes what he has seen since his young guard returned from the season-ending injury a year ago.

"I think his knee is better than its ever been," Davis said. "He had been SEC Freshman of the Week, and he will be one of the very best point guards in our league."

With a seemingly-healthy Ruffin, four grad transfers and other returning talent like Robert Allen and Matthew Murrell, Davis didn't pull his punches when discussing expectations for this season. It's NCAA Tournament or bust.

"No question about it," Davis said. We've been to two postseasons in two years, and the COVID year, we were the last team out. There's a lot of winning going on at Ole Miss, and we hope to keep the Rebels hot. With football and baseball doing what they've done, I like our team. It's the best depth we've had since I've been at Ole Miss."

Even with a berth in the NIT since last making the NCAA Tournament, how do the Rebels get back over the hump this year and reach the big dance?

"We didn't guard very well at all or protect the rim [last season]," Davis said. "Shot blocking and rim protection, and our pace has to be better. And just to be a lot better rebounding team. Probably those three things."

Ole Miss will host West Georgia for an exhibition on Nov. 1 before officially opening its season at home against the Alcorn State Braves on Nov. 7. Tip-off between the Rebels and Braves is set for 8 p.m.

