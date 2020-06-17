The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

What Blake Hinson Entering the Transfer Portal Means for Ole Miss Basketball

Nate Gabler

Blake Hinson is leaving Ole Miss basketball. 

As first reported by Matt Zenitz, the Rebel forward who had had started 58 games over his first two seasons in Oxford is transferring.

This past season as a sophomore, Hinson started 27 of a possible 28 games, scoring 10.1 points and grabbing 4.6 rebounds per game, ranking third in scoring and fourth in rebounding on the team. 

Hinson's biggest flaw was his consistency. This past year, he had as many games, five, where he scored under five points as he did games where he scored over fifteen. 

That said, Hinson's been a consistent starter from the Rebels since the day he showed up on campus, and likely would have either started or been the first man off the bench this upcoming year. 

So what lead to Hinson's transfer and how will it impact Ole Miss basketball in this upcoming year?

The team truly has changed so much in the past six months. It's not to say Hinson's departure won't be missed – he was an every game starter for a reason – but the Rebels have a ton of options to replace him.

Kermit Davis brought in two graduate transfers in Arizona State forward Romello White and Rider wing Dimencio Vaughn. Both were expected to play right from the start, and with Hinson's departure it can be expected both will start from day one. 

Additionally, Oxford native Jarkel Joiner, who played two years at Cal Bakersfield before transferring and sitting out last season, will be eligible this season. Then there's also Matt Murrell, a four-star freshman and one of the highest rated signees in Rebel history and has been playing offseason pickup with Ja Morant.

Additionally returning from last year's starting five are Devontae Shuler, KJ Buffen and Khadim Sy. So yes, Hinson will be missed, but his inconsistencies were certainly harmful to the Rebels in plenty of games. 

Ole Miss is going to look quite different from the team that took the hardwood one season ago, but that's not a bad thing considering last year's team won only six games in SEC play last year. 

Of course, Hinson entering his name in the portal doesn't always mean he is going to leave Oxford, but it makes it very likely. We saw it a few times on the football field last year, with Grant Tisdale and a few receivers entering the portal before coming back. 

Introduced by the NCAA in 2018, entering your name in the portal only allows other programs and coaches to legally contact players interested in transferring. 

More from The Grove Report:

Projecting the 2021 Ole Miss Baseball Lineup

How Terence Davis Became the Rare Undrafted Rookie Contributor

SEC Roundtable: The Biggest Changes on Offense Heading into 2020

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Anthony Servideo Talks Draft, Bianco's Advice and How Playing in the SEC Prepared Him

Anthony Servideo is officially a member of the Baltimore Orioles. The Ole Miss product sat down with reporters on Monday to discuss everything that's happened in his life over past months.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Gives Mike Bianco Max Extension

Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics announced Tuesday that the school has inked Mike Bianco to a new four-year deal, which is the maximum allowed by the state of Mississippi.

Nate Gabler

SEC Roundtable: Each Team's Biggest Change on Offense Heading into 2020

Welcome to Sports Illustrated's new, weekly SEC Roundtable. This week, as our season previews begin, we take a look at each team in the conference's biggest change on the offensive side of the ball.

Nate Gabler

Podcast: The Ole Miss Quarterback Battle, COVID-19 Protocols and More

Our Nate Gabler of The Grove Report went on the Brad Logan Show on Tuesday to talk the Ole Miss QB battle, COVID-19 protocols and more.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Season Opener Officially Pushed to Sunday, Sept. 6

The 2020 Texas Kickoff featuring Ole Miss vs. Baylor is scheduled to kick off Sunday, Sept. 6, moving from the previously scheduled date of Sept. 5.

Nate Gabler

How Terence Davis Became the Rare Undrafted Rookie Contributor

Undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2019, Terence Davis is a major contributor as a rookie on a Toronto Raptors team that is the No. 2 seed in the east. How did so many teams miss on Terence Davis?

Nate Gabler

Nine at Ole Miss in Quarantine Despite Negative COVID-19 Tests, No Additional Positives

In contradiction to reports from earlier today that multiple additional Rebels had tested positive for the coronavirus, University officials have confirmed to The Grove Report that there have been no additional positive COVID-19 tests.

Nate Gabler

Projecting the 2021 Ole Miss Baseball Lineup Following the MLB Draft

Thursday night completed the final round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Two from Ole Miss baseball were selected and likely won't be with the team when the next season kicks off. So let's take a look at what that next season lineup will look like.

Nate Gabler

Ty Keyes: "I Don’t Have a Very Good Relationship with Ole Miss"

Ty Keyes is the biggest domino to fall in the state of Mississippi. A four-star quarterback out of Taylorsville, Miss., Keyes caught up with The Grove Report to talk about his recruitment, Ole Miss and what he's looking for in a school.

Nate Gabler

Seattle Mariners Select Tyler Keenan in 4th Round of MLB Draft

Former Ole Miss third baseman Tyler Keenan is likely headed to the majors.

Nate Gabler