25th Anniversary Manning Passing Academy Cancelled Due to COVID-19

The 2020 Manning Passing Academy will be cancelled among concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Held each year by Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning at Nicholls State University in Thidodaux, La., the 2020 camp would have been the event's 25th anniversary.

"There are times during a ballgame when you have to call an audible, and I'm disappointed to say that we are going to have to call one now and postpone this year's camp to comply with the next stage of guidelines set forth by the state and the City of Thidodaux," the cancellation statement read.

The decision goes in line with both state and local decision making surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.

Current Louisiana state policy dictates that no sleepover camps will be allowed until further notice. Additionally, all recreational camps and leagues in Thibodaux, La. have also been cancelled throughout the summer.



"It's a difficult decision to make as postponing the MPA affects more than just the 1,200+ campers, but also the 200+ coaches, trainers and support staff that helps put on our camp," the statement read. "It affects local businesses, restaurants, hotels and much more."

The event, which is geared to attract the top high school quarterbacks in the nation, also draws some of the top college quarterbacks from around the country to act as camp counselors. Last year, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and others were all in attendance.

All attendees that had already payed to attend the camp in 2020 will have their registration rolled over to the 2021 cam which is slated to be held June 24-27. There will also be a refund offered.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.