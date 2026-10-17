3 Bold Predictions for Ole Miss Against Missouri

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels will host the No. 13 Missouri Tigers on Saturday. The Rebels are coming off a dominant win over Vanderbilt, while the Tigers handled Texas A&M last week.

This game features a quarterback reunion as former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons returns to Oxford. It should be a highly competitive matchup with massive stakes.

Here are three bold Ole Miss predictions for Saturday's game.

Kewan Lacy Goes Over 100 Rushing Yards

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kewan Lacy returned to the lineup after a one-game absence against Florida and finished with seven carries for 39 yards. The superstar running back has yet to eclipse 100 rushing yards this year, but that changes on Saturday.

Ole Miss desperately needs to revive its running game, but Missouri has been stout against the run. They've allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game in the SEC (78.33). However, I think the Rebels will feed Lacy, and he'll make a statement against his former team.

Ole Miss is built around Trinidad Chambliss, but Lacy plays just as big a role in this offense. It's time Lacy gets unlocked.

The Ole Miss Defense Forces a Critical Takeaway

Mississippi Rebels safety Nick Cull celebrates with cornerback Dante Core. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels finally forced multiple takeaways last week. It was a massive win for Pete Golding's defense, but this week's matchup will be tougher.

Simmons has thrown one interception and has been sacked only six times. It will be difficult for Ole Miss to generate pressure, but I think the Rebels will find a way to create a takeaway in a pivotal spot.

The turnover battle could decide this game, so that would be huge if Ole Miss can win it.

Traylon Ray is Ole Miss' Leading Receiver

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Traylon Ray. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deuce Alexander has been Ole Miss' clear-cut top wideout this season. He leads the team in receptions (32), receiving yards (503), and touchdowns (5). He still could have a great game but Traylon Ray is a name to watch.

The Rebels are still searching for a secondary receiver to emerge, and Ray could have a big game on Saturday. The junior has caught 13 passes for 175 yards over the last three games, and I expect he'll add significantly to that total.

The Tigers can be vulnerable in the passing game at times, and this game could be a shootout. If Trinidad Chambliss has to throw a lot, Ray could benefit.

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