Alabama Fans Troll Lane Kiffin With Special Gift

Alabama fans had a little fun with Lane Kiffin following their team's win over the Rebels

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin received some gifts in the mail this week after he told all the fans watching at home to get their popcorn ready just before kickoff in Tuscaloosa.

Kiffin posted a picture on Twitter of a box full of various brands of popcorn that he received in the mail from Alabama and Ole Miss fans. Kiffin thanked the fans of both schools and then made a point to remind his offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby, to make sure that the microwave is plugged in for the next game.

The microwave comment comes after Kiffin told his offensive coordinator right before halftime on the headset last Saturday that he thinks they forgot to plug the microwave in after the Rebel offense put up zero points in the first half against the lockdown Bama defense.

Kiffin is going to try and get the popcorn popping early this Saturday in the Vaught when number 13 ranked Arkansas comes into town to take on the number 17 Rebels.

And as a result of Kiffin's comments and the fallout surrounding them, the first 5,000 fans to file into Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium will receive free popcorn.

Ole Miss’s high-powered offense took a step back versus Bama and will try to right the ship against an Arkansas defense that currently leads the SEC in tackles. Both teams are looking to bounce back after losing to the number one and two ranked teams in the nation last week.

After losing in Fayetteville last year to the Razorbacks, Kiffin and the Rebels will try to improve their record to 4-1and make a statement against one of the more surprising teams in college football this year.

Hopefully this week there will be a reason to get our popcorn ready.

