Alabama Holding Strong as Four Score Favorite Over Ole Miss

Ole Miss will host the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night, and at least according two those making decisions in the desert, it isn't expected to be all that close.

Alabama opened the game at 24 point favorites when lines first came out of Las Vegas early on Sunday morning. Many, including myself, thought this line would quickly drop below 20 points, yet it has held steady right at 24.

The total for the game opened at 76.0 and has been bought down to 74.0.

To this point on the season, Ole Miss is 1-1 against the spread this year with an average entry spread of -7.5 and the over has hit in both games. Alabama is also 1-1 against the spread this year so far with an average entry spread of 23.5.

Trends:

Ole Miss is 8-15-1 agains the spread in it's last 24 games

Alabama is 4-2 ATS in their last six games

Ole Miss is 4-2 ATS in the last six games against Alabama

The total has gone over in four of the last five Ole Miss v. Alabama games

The total has gone over in 4 of Alabama's last five games

Ole Miss is 6-3 ATS in the last nine home games against Alabama

