Arch Manning on Ole Miss Visit: "It's Like A Second Home"

Ole Miss and Oxford has the feeling of a second home for Arch Manning

Arch Manning was raised around Ole Miss football.

And on Saturday at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium, he will be getting the full red carpet treatment, as he makes his way back "home" to Oxford for an unofficial visit.

"I know Oxford really well," Manning said on Friday night. "So, It's kind of like a second home, so I'm excited to get back and watch a good game. A lot of scoring (on Saturday) I think."

The high school junior won't be the only Manning in the spotlight on Saturday either, as he is also there to watch his uncle Eli get his No. 10 jersey retired, where it will hang right next to his grandfather Archie, as well as Ole Miss legend Chucky Mullins.

Not to mention that thanks to the timing of the visit, his surname will be painted in both end zones as well.

It's hardly a coincidence from Ole Miss either. Lane Kiffin is smart. It is likely a calculated move.

More importantly, Manning knows how smart he is.

"Oxford is amazing," Manning said earlier this fall. "Coach [Jeff] Lebby and Coach [Lane] Kiffin are some of the smartest offensive minds I've ever met. I met with Coach Kiffin it seems like four hours, and he blew me away with his knowledge, and they're going to put up some points this year, and I'm excited to watch them."

But can Ole Miss beat out the likes of Texas, Georgia, and Alabama?

That remains unclear as of yet. But Kiffin knows how important this weekend is for the future of the Ole Miss program, and his pitch to Manning will be as good and sensible as any.

“I think it is neat what we’ve done over time is not have a system that players have to fit into,” Kiffin told SEC Nation. “We find the dynamic players, usually the quarterback, a receiver, or Derrick Henry, Amari Cooper, and then we say ‘ok, what can we do to feature them that year.’ And we’ve done it with our quarterbacks and that’s why our offense looks different by whatever quarterback is playing. So, if a quarterback comes that doesn’t run as much, we’ll do great with him, put him in a position to win the Heisman.”

As of now, the good news for Ole Miss is that Manning isn't near a decision. He is just now rounding out his visit schedule, with next weekend's trip to Clemson marking his final visit of the fall.

After that, things could slowly start to take shape, with Manning eyeing the spring or summer of 2022 in terms of a decision timeline.

“I think I'll have a good idea, a good feeling, probably around next summer or next spring,” Manning said. “Right now I have no idea.”

Either way, Ole Miss is exactly where they want to be -- squarely in the mix, with a chance to make a move up the board.

