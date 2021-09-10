Players To Watch: Can Austin Peay's Talented Secondary Keep Them Alive vs. Ole Miss?

Austin Peay's defense had a big game in its season opener against Chattanooga. Can they continue that momentum against Ole Miss?

The Ole Miss Rebels will be making their home debut on Saturday night when they welcome a talented FCS program to Vaughty-Hemmingway Stadium in Austin Peay

Saturday will mark the first Grove experience for head coach Lane Kiffin, who will be making his season debut after missing the team's 43-24 win over Louisville on Monday.

"I'm excited for the first walk that we've had through The Grove," Kiffin said. "It's my first time actually stepping foot in the Grove. I'm personally excited for that."



The Cardinals who are coming off of a big win over Chattanooga last weekend, will not be intimidated by the road atmosphere in Oxford and will have an upset on their minds.

As such, Lane Kiffin has called on Ole Miss fans to fill Vaught-Hemmingway to the max, and make things as difficult for the Governors as possible.

"We need people to come out," Kiffin said. "Everybody wants a Top 25 program. Well, let's put an atmosphere like a Top 25 program so players feel that and recruits see that, as well."

One way to do that will be to put on the full offensive press. And with Ole Miss' talented attack, that might prove to be too much to handle for the Governors.

With that in mind, here are a few defensive players to watch for Austin Peay when they coming to Oxford on Saturday evening.

Make sure to stick with TheGroveReport.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Rebels schedule in 2021.

READ MORE: A History Of Patriotic Helmet Decals For Ole Miss Football

Now, on to the Governors:

DB Kordell Jackson

One of the Governors' secondary leaders, Jackson, was instrumental in his team's upset of Chattanooga last week. Jackson finished the game with a team-high eight total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass break up.

DB Koby Perry

Another key member of the Austin Peay secondary, Perry was all over the field for his team last week, finishing second to Jackson with seven total tackles, and also coming away with 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and a quarterback hit.

DL Damian Barber

A redshirt senior, defensive lineman Damian Barber is one of the key members of the Governors front seven. Last week, he finished with four tackles and one sack, and is solid against the run.

DB Johnanthan Edwards

A transfer from Northeast Mississippi Community College, Johnathan Edwards was the biggest playmaker in the Austin Peay secondary last week, coming away with two interceptions, two tackles and a pass break up.

He will be one to watch out for Matt Corral and company.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter