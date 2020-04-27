Austrian Robinson Becomes Latest Rebel to Sign NFL contract

Former Ole Miss defensive lineman Austrian Robinson became the sixth Rebel to sign an NFL undrafted free agency deal on Sunday, joining Myles Hartsfield as the newest members of the Carolina Panthers.

Robinson joins Josiah Coatney (Steelers), Myles Hartsfield (Panthers), Benito Jones (Dolphins), Jalen Julius (Chiefs) and Scottie Phillips (Texans) as Rebels that signed free agent deals following Saturday’s NFL Draft.

The 2019 Chucky Mullins Courage Award recipient, Robinson made 38 appearances in games for Ole Miss, finishing his career with 81 total tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss.

A native of New York, 2019 was Robinson's best year as a Rebel. Starting in 10 games at defensive end, he finished the season with a career-high 29 tackles and his first interception.

Carolina made seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, all seven on the defensive side of the football. Three of those seven drafted players play along the defensive line, leaving Robinson's journey to make the Panthers' roster an uphill climb – but at least he's got a shot.

One interesting name for the Rebels to keep an eye on that is still unsigned is that of Qaadir Sheppard. The most athletic of the draft-eligible Rebels, some thought Sheppard could sneak in to the sixth or seventh rounds of the draft. He's likely still waiting to find his best fit.