Behind Enemy Sidelines: Bold Predictions for The Season, Plus Laughing at the B10

Welcome to another episode of Behind Enemy Sidelines.

In the last episode, we took a look at the most overrated and underrated SEC storylines entering 2020. This week, we went a little more inside Mississippi with some fun, bold predictions for Ole Miss and Mississippi State football going into the 2020 season. Plus, as we should, we made fun of the Big Ten a lot.

You can see above for our full video show or below for the podcast link. You can find us at Spotify, iTunes and anywhere you get your podcasts:

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.