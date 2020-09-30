SI.com
The Grove Report
Behind Enemy Sidelines: Recapping an Exciting Week of Mississippi Football, Picking Week 2

Nate Gabler

Welcome to another episode of Behind Enemy Sidelines.

In the last episode, took a big-picture look at the SEC through the Vegas lens before previewing the opening week. Today, we look back on what was a really fun week in Mississippi college football.

Joel Coleman of Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of The Grove Report went back and did a deeper recap of State's surprise upset over No. 6 LSU and Ole Miss' impressive performance in a loss to No. 5 Florida. We also previewed both the Ole Miss and Mississippi State week two matchups and made our SEC picks for the weekend.

You can watch the show above, or listen to the podcast linked below and found on both Apple podcasts and Spotify.

Spotify Podcast Link: https://open.spotify.com/episode/00TTDyOYtZQ78Uvb6bS4Lf?si=s1g8FuBSRLaucJTWU3kswg

iTunes Podcast Link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/behind-enemy-sidelines/id1523898606

