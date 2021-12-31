Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Remembering Betty White's "Hotty Toddy" Cheer in 2012

    The 'Golden Girls' television star made a special appearance when Ole Miss played Texas in 2012.
    Television star Betty White passed away at the age of 99 on Friday, TMZ first reported.

    White had the longest-running television career of any woman before her passing, beginning her journey back in 1939. White was involved in titles such as "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Golden Girls" and "Hot in Cleveland" during her career.

    Although she is likely remembered most for her role as Rose on the hit show "The Golden Girls," Ole Miss fans likely remember her for a virtual appearance on campus in the 2012 football season.

    Ole Miss was coming off a 2-10 season in 2011, and the 2012 season would see its first bowl berth since 2009. The Rebels played host to Texas on Sept. 15 in Oxford, and although the Rebels lost the game 66-31, it was evident that Ole Miss would soon be back on the rise on the gridiron.

    Before the game, as is tradition at Ole Miss, a celebrity led the crowd in the "Hotty Toddy" chant, beginning with the phrase "Are you ready?"

    That night, it was Betty White.

    As the world mourns her passing, Betty White's legacy is remembered at Ole Miss for her participation in one of its game day traditions. White earned a Guinness World Record for the longevity of her television career in 2018, and she also received eight Emmy Awards in multiple categories.

    The news of White's passing comes less than one month before what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

