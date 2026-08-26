Biggest Takeaways From SEC’s Newly Enforced NFL-to-College Policy

College Athletics took its latest turn on Tuesday.

Both the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten announced that its member institutions are prohibited from rostering players who have declared for the NFL, NBA, WNBA drafts and did not withdraw their names within the permitted framework. The newly enforced rules also prohibit programs from bringing back, or acquiring, players who have signed a contract with a team in any of those leagues and were on a professional roster.

The SEC’s official announcement came following the Big Ten’s, and after meetings with SEC presidents, chancellors and athletics directors.

The sudden urgency to have the specific set of rules nailed down came because of, most notably, LSU’s pursuit of former Ole Miss and NFL players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris. Both signed professional contracts and went through offseason programs with NFL organizations, but were initially granted a TRO from a Louisiana court, paving the way for a potential return to college football and were headed to LSU.

On Wednesday, the conference finalized the following punishments for programs that roster players that fit the previously stated criteria, per multiple reports.

Half-season suspension for head coach

SEC voting privileges revoked on business matters for the school

Fine: 50% of that sport’s annual operating budget

SEC retains the right to levy other penalties by Greg Sankey and/or SEC presidents/chancellors if necessary

The vote was initially unanimous, 16-0. On Wednesday, it was then released that the vote to confirm the listed punishments came out 15-0, as LSU abstained from voting the second time around.

Takeways

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding is interviewed at halftime during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, these newly established rules within conferences should be celebrated across the country.

In the last four seasons college sports, particularly in football, have had little to no guardrails since NIL and the always accessible transfer portal took off. Now, there seems to be at least some significant substance of guardrails because of the initiatives by SEC and Big Ten leadership. Statements do nothing, while enforceable actions mean everything.

Although the court rulings in Colorado and Louisiana were intended to be applied for athletes part of the 2022 high school graduate class, it could’ve been the start to a more than controversial future in both collegiate and professional athletics.

In a world where conferences allowed professional athletes to return to collegiate athletics, it would open the door for more than just 2022 graduates. In the event a draft eligible player announced plans to forgo a senior season and enter the draft, then eventually sign a contract and participate in offseason activities with the organization — that player theoretically would have been able to change course late in the summer — with a lawsuit —- if they didn’t like their roster status or if a college coach recruited them to play a final season for more money and have the potential to be sold on raising their pro stock.

Between the SEC’s new rule and, now, a clarified memo to NFL teams, that scenario is no longer on the table as of the last 48 hours.

According to ESPN on Wednesday afternoon, a player signed to an NFL contract who is cut would become a free agent. ‘He may sign with another NFL club, the CFL or return to college, but that player is considered a free agent and will not be subject to a future draft’.

That said, the timing of everything is less than ideal for players from the 2022 class that exhausted all four years of their eligibility. The classes before them were able to take redshirt seasons and, in some cases, play more than five seasons. And, as of this summer, every class after them will get five years to play five seasons of college ball.

As for Ole Miss, the Rebels had the opportunity to try the fight to bring back Wright and Harris as members of their roster, but didn’t. Head coach Pete Golding made it clear this week that Ole Miss will use the system to its benefit when it can, but that the team liked the roster as it was currently constructed and didn’t have reasons to cut players who had been working with the team since winter workouts. At tight end, Golding remains confident in Luke Hasz and Caleb Odom to turn the page and become Ole Miss' next reliable duo at the position. Both will see the field plenty in 2026.

At the end of the day, the players exploring all options shouldn’t be at fault as much as those who are responsible for creating the ever-changing landscape of collegiate sports while blurring the lines between professionals and amateurs.

What’s Next?

Ole Miss Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright (8) scores a touchdown past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ja'Boree Antoine (16) during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Well, if recent patterns have shown us anything, potentially more lawsuits. However, upcoming court cases will likely be more on an individual basis. There is set to be another in Baton Rouge on August 31.

Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger has reported that one of the attorneys representing players in the Louisiana case has stated that the NCAA should be held ‘in contempt of court for permitting conferences under its purview to blatantly violate court orders’, and plans to file such a motion.

Additionally, Dellenger noted that Wright’s attorney, Darren Heitner, believes that the language in the Louisiana injunction provides a ‘colorable argument’ to cover conference-wide policies as well.

For LSU, and other programs that are in the minority of bringing back pro players from the 2022 class, is all of this trouble really worth it with Week 1 less than two weeks away? Only time will tell. Although, we won’t have to wait very long.

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