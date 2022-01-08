Portal QB Cam Ward Announces Commitment Date, Top Five Schools

Ole Miss made the cut for the quarterback's top schools.

Incarnate Word quarterback Cam Ward, who recently entered the transfer portal, announced his commitment date and top five schools on Saturday.

Ward is expecting to make his announcement on Monday at 7 p.m. CT, and Ole Miss made the cut for his final decision as the only SEC school in the mix.

Here is Ward's tweet where he shared the news.

Ole Miss, Prairie View A&M, Washington State and Houston are his final transfer options along with staying at Incarnate Word.

Ward passed for 4,648 yards, 47 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a freshman while leading Incarnate Word to a 10-3 record in 2021. Ole Miss was the second Power Five program to offer Ward when he entered the portal and the earliest offer that made his final cut.

Other Power Five programs to offer Ward include Indiana, Virginia Tech and Arizona.

Ole Miss is seeking the replacement of Matt Corral who had one of the best quarterbacking seasons in Ole Miss history in 2021, leading the Rebels to a program record 10 regular season wins and a Sugar Bowl berth. Corral went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter of the bowl game against Baylor and was replaced by freshman backup Luke Altmyer.

Altmyer remains an option for the Rebels next season at quarterback, but it has also been reported by The Grove Report that Lane Kiffin is pursuing Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams out of the portal as well.

