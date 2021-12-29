Changing Lanes: Kiffin’s 2 Smart Ideas on Portal & NIL Rules

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is suggesting two smart changes in synch with the new landscape.

The rapid evolution of the NCAA transfer portal and the creation of NIL rules means a new - and sometimes helter-skelter - college football landscape.

And Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is suggesting two smart changes in synch with that new landscape.

One regards the portal timetable.

“You’ve got to put a window so they can only go in at these times,” Kiffin said during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

Two regards the NIL setup.

“The NIL should be on a contract,” Kiffin said. “Because some of these places, the day before signing day, are sitting here saying ‘Oh, come here, you’re going to get $50,000 when you get here’ … And then we hear the stories that they get there and they don’t see anything.”

Kiffin’s “specific window of time” concept lessens the “Wild, Wild West” aspect of player movement without really blocking the movement. All parties would seem to benefit there.

And Kiffin’s addressing of the new NIL rules. There is clarity of thought here that aids the student/athlete.

“There should be a way that, like a (professional) free agent contract – you get to see the contract before you go there,” he said. “I’m just tired of the stories you hear where a school or two I know very well say to the kid, ‘You will get this when you get here.’ And then, the kid’s in the portal a year later because they didn’t get anything.”

