COLUMN: A Tale of Two Units for Ole Miss Football

Coming into the season, I think we all knew that defense would be a problem for the Ole Miss football Rebels. Just how big a problem was yet to be seen.

Through seven games, it's evident that it's a pretty large weakness on a team that has put up record-breaking numbers on the offensive side of the ball. The Rebels are allowing 535.6 yards per game while the offense is putting up 564.9 yards per game, giving every Ole Miss football game the potential for a shootout. Just Saturday, Ole Miss' defense allowed 318 yards on the ground against a South Carolina team that mustered just three points a week prior against Texas A & M.

Still, where the defense has failed, the offense has glistened.

Matt Corral and Elijah Moore are breaking records left and right. Kenny Yeboah has evolved into one of the conference's best tight ends. Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and, yes, even the young Henry Parrish Jr. have given the Rebels an elite backfield. Sure, there was the one negative game against Arkansas, but Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby have proven that they are able to adapt their offense in the midst of adversity.

Is it concerning that Ole Miss seemingly has to score every possession to win a game? Yeah, probably. But three times this season, the Rebel defense has gotten enough stops to give the offense an opportunity to keep doing what it does best: score and win. One could even argue that the Auburn game should have gone the way of the Rebels and I'd listen. The bottom line is, however, that the Ole Miss defense didn't get enough stops in that one to pull out the win, regardless of what your opinion is on SEC officiating.

If Ole Miss' defense can muster a few stops here and there across its final three regular season games, a strong finish is very possible for this Rebel team, assuming the offense continues to click at an elite level. These games probably won't be stress-free for Rebel fans, but their team should be in contention for a win late in the game like they have all season.

In all honesty, Ole Miss had opportunities to win games a season ago that it fell short on time and time again. Auburn, Texas A & M and Memphis come to mind. This season, the Rebels are pulling out some of those close wins, and I believe that's a testament to coaching. If Kiffin & Co. can get some more defensive talent and keep this offense on its current trajectory, the future of Ole Miss football should be bright.

I feel like most of you feel the same way.