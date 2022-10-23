COLUMN: Ole Miss Was Routed in Baton Rouge. What's Next?

BATON ROUGE, La. -- The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels will likely not be a top-10 team when the new polls are released on Sunday, and barring some improvements, their 7-0 start may be quickly forgotten in the back half of the schedule.

Ole Miss had no answer for Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense on Saturday afternoon, and sloppy play and a raft of penalties helped that result take fruit. A team that has at times looked discombobulated during the early portions of the season finally had that disarray bite them on the road on Saturday afternoon.

Where Ole Miss' schedule was "easy" to start, the back half, including Saturday's loss to LSU, is anything but. The Rebels will travel to College Station next week to face Texas A&M (which is also a difficult place to play) before hosting Alabama, traveling to Fayetteville and hosting Mississippi State.

To put it lightly, Saturday's performance on the road needs to be remedied, or this tough end to the schedule will turn brutal in a hurry.

The games remaining on Ole Miss' schedule are winnable, but the amount of miscues and penalties seen on Saturday could make that a difficult feat to achieve.

Regardless, Saturday's loss looked like a disarrayed Ole Miss team, and if it wants to rebound, it will need to fix those errors before heading to Kyle Field next weekend.

