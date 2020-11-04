SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Damarcus Thomas in Concussion Protocol, Could Return to the Field in 2020

Damarcus Thomas (Josh McCoy, Ole Miss Athletics)

Nate Gabler

Following a scary scene in Monday's practice that saw Ole Miss freshman Damarcus Thomas airlifted to a local hospital and temporarily without feeling in his body, it seems like Thomas is going to be completely healthy in the long run.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin confirmed today in a media Zoom call that Thomas, who was released from the Region One Medical Center in Memphis on Monday evening after all tests came back negative, is currently in concussion protocol.

The team will not rule out a potential return to action for Thomas in the 2020 season.

“It really was cool the relief, like you just mentioned. It was when they came back (before they airlifted him) and said he was moving,” Kiffin said. “When they released him later that day, it felt like a miracle.” 

"Until you see something like that, you don't have an understanding for it. When you see it first-hand, an 18 year old kid with his whole life ahead of him, it affects you."

Kiffin said he spoke to Thomas today before practice, but would not go into detail about what type of conversation they had. Thomas is obviously not practicing while going through the protocol.

On Monday, multiple sources who witnessed the events unfold that led to Thomas' injury confirmed to The Grove Report that it appeared to be a normal football play. Thomas was not hit incredibly hard, rather was shoved in the air in an awkward way that led him to land on his head and heck area. 

Lying without feeling in his extremities for upwards of 30 minutes, Thomas began to regain feeling to some extent as the helicopter arrived to airlift him to the hospital. Now, it seems like he could be back to football in as little as a few weeks.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Miss Basketball Releases 2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule

The Ole Miss men's basketball team will tip off the 2020-21 season at home by hosting three teams during the week of Thanksgiving. The Rebels will welcome Arkansas State, Central Arkansas and Jackson State to The Pavilion for the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic.

Nate Gabler

No Square Jam for 2020, Replaced by "Pavilion Madness"

The Ole Miss men's and women's basketball teams will get fans ready for the 2020-21 season with Pavilion Madness on November 11.

Nate Gabler

Robert Allen Declared Eligible for Ole Miss Basketball in Upcoming Season

The NCAA has declared immediate eligibility for , a 6-foot-8 forward for the Ole Miss men's basketball team. A transfer from Samford, Allen has three years of eligibility remaining.

Nate Gabler

Damarcus Thomas Released From Hospital After Serious Injury Scare, Tests Return Negative

Whether or not tight end Damarcus Thomas will ever play football again is the least of his head coach's concern.

Nate Gabler

by

Tdrolson

Who Is DK Metcalf's Historical Wide Receiver Comparison?

DK Metcalf might be the most improved player in the NFL. But one thing is certain – he was certainly the most poorly scouted player in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Nate Gabler

by

samuelsand

Photo Gallery: Ole Miss Dominates Vanderbilt, Plumlee Outruns Cameras

Ole Miss blew out Vanderbilt on the road on Saturday, moving to 2-4 on the year with the dominating 54-21 victory over the Commodores that quite literally broke multiple Rebel football records.

Nate Gabler

Record-Setting Day Propels Ole Miss Football Past Vanderbilt

The Rebels scored early and often in a dominant 54-21 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium, setting plenty of records along the way.

Nate Gabler

How to Watch: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt hasn't played a football game in three weeks. Ole Miss hasn't won in three weeks. Something has to give as Ole Miss takes on the Commodores in Nashville on Halloween Day.

Nate Gabler

Nation's No. 2 Tight End Names Ole Miss Within Top 6

Lane Kiffin's offense loves tight ends. It's taking notice on the recruiting front, as Donovan Green, the nation's No. 2 tight end in the 2022 class, just named Ole Miss within his top 6.

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin is "Very Concerned" About Players Overlooking Vanderbilt

Lane Kiffin has never been shy about speaking his mind. On Wednesday afternoon, he wasn't shy to say that he's worried that his team may be overlooking the winless Vanderbilt Commodores.

Nate Gabler