Damarcus Thomas in Concussion Protocol, Could Return to the Field in 2020

Following a scary scene in Monday's practice that saw Ole Miss freshman Damarcus Thomas airlifted to a local hospital and temporarily without feeling in his body, it seems like Thomas is going to be completely healthy in the long run.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin confirmed today in a media Zoom call that Thomas, who was released from the Region One Medical Center in Memphis on Monday evening after all tests came back negative, is currently in concussion protocol.

The team will not rule out a potential return to action for Thomas in the 2020 season.

“It really was cool the relief, like you just mentioned. It was when they came back (before they airlifted him) and said he was moving,” Kiffin said. “When they released him later that day, it felt like a miracle.”

"Until you see something like that, you don't have an understanding for it. When you see it first-hand, an 18 year old kid with his whole life ahead of him, it affects you."

Kiffin said he spoke to Thomas today before practice, but would not go into detail about what type of conversation they had. Thomas is obviously not practicing while going through the protocol.

On Monday, multiple sources who witnessed the events unfold that led to Thomas' injury confirmed to The Grove Report that it appeared to be a normal football play. Thomas was not hit incredibly hard, rather was shoved in the air in an awkward way that led him to land on his head and heck area.

Lying without feeling in his extremities for upwards of 30 minutes, Thomas began to regain feeling to some extent as the helicopter arrived to airlift him to the hospital. Now, it seems like he could be back to football in as little as a few weeks.

