Deantre Prince Seemingly Announces Return to Ole Miss Football

Nate Gabler

Deantre Prince entered the transfer portal back in February. Now, it seems like he is coming back to Ole Miss.

Price took to Twitter last night, reposing an old photo making an interception in an Ole Miss uniform with the hashtag #NewProfilePic. 

He then responded to a fan reply telling him that he needs to come back by saying "you know I gotta finish it with my brothers."

Oh wait, we're not done here. Fellow sophomore corner Jay Stanley quote tweeted the original Prince tweet. Prince then replied to Stanley "I'll be back soon."

So can Prince come right back to Ole Miss? Assuming the new coaching staff is on board – and there's really no reason to not want him back – he'll be on the roster when the team opens camp whenever that may be later this summer. Despite entering the portal, he never enrolled in a different institution. 

Prince, who's bio still appears on the Ole Miss football website despite having prior entered the transfer portal, was a four-star prospect by ESPN and a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. A Charleston, Miss. kid, Prince played in all 12 games last year as a true freshman, starting in games down the stretch. He even intercepted Joe Burrow on the season, one of only six players in college football to do so to the LSU Heisman winner. 

The pass defense was a struggle for Ole Miss last season, ranking No. 133 national in passing yards allowed at 278.3 per game. Any young player that wants to come back in that secondary unit, especially a talented guy like Prince who started as a freshman, should be welcomed back. 

Football

A Statistical Jordan Ta'amu vs. Shea Patterson Deep Dive

Jordan Ta'amu and Shea Patterson are competing yet again, this time to make the Kansas City Chiefs roster. Did Ole Miss hold on to the better of the two after the 2017 season? Let's see what the numbers say.

Nate Gabler

What Would Happen if an Ole Miss Athlete Contracted COVID-19, pt. 1

All signs seem to be trending towards football being played in the fall. But what would happen if we bring these athletes back to Oxford and they then test positive for COVID-19? Part 1 of a 2 part dive.

Nate Gabler

FPI Win Projections for Ole Miss Football

ESPN released their preseason football power index win total projections on Friday. Do they have Ole Miss in a bowl game?

Nate Gabler

Will the SEC Play Football Alone?

All hope is for all of college football and SEC football to resume as normal. But the Southeastern Conference and commissioner Greg Sankey is exploring options to play a season with only SEC games.

Nate Gabler

Bo Wallace Talks Program Building, Coaching Career and OC Gig at Coahoma C.C.

Ole Miss is taking over at Coahoma Community College. For former Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace, just 27, it's his first college offensive coordinator job. How good are his offenses?

Nate Gabler

New York Giants Pick Up Evan Engram's Fifth Year Option

The New York Giants picked up tight end Evan Engram's 5th year option. How much will he make and what has the former Ole Miss star been up to in New York?

Nate Gabler

SEC Statement on NIL Ruling Poses Issues with Third-Party Compensation

With the NCAA Board of Governors recommending the passing of a ruling in favor of players being able to be compensated by third-parties, the SEC released their own statement. It highlights some of the potential issues with moving forward with NIL compensation.

Nate Gabler

NCAA Board Opposes One-Time Transfers: What's the Ole Miss impact?

The NCAA Board of Governors continues to meet throughout this week. Yesterday, their recommendations regarding NIL compensation were encouraging. Today's recommendations were not. How will the transfer rulings impact Ole Miss?

Nate Gabler

Kiffin on NIL ruling: "You're opening up a can of worms"

Lane Kiffin went on The Herd yesterday to discuss a handful of various topics. Appearing only hours after the NCAA's support for a ruling that would would allow NIL compensation, he had opinions on third-party compensation.

Nate Gabler

Three-star Athlete Chandler Pittman Decommits From Ole Miss

The 2021 Ole Miss football list of commits is down to three. The first Rebel to commit to the 2021 class is no more.

Nate Gabler