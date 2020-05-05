Deantre Prince Seemingly Announces Return to Ole Miss Football

Deantre Prince entered the transfer portal back in February. Now, it seems like he is coming back to Ole Miss.

Price took to Twitter last night, reposing an old photo making an interception in an Ole Miss uniform with the hashtag #NewProfilePic.

He then responded to a fan reply telling him that he needs to come back by saying "you know I gotta finish it with my brothers."

Oh wait, we're not done here. Fellow sophomore corner Jay Stanley quote tweeted the original Prince tweet. Prince then replied to Stanley "I'll be back soon."

So can Prince come right back to Ole Miss? Assuming the new coaching staff is on board – and there's really no reason to not want him back – he'll be on the roster when the team opens camp whenever that may be later this summer. Despite entering the portal, he never enrolled in a different institution.

Prince, who's bio still appears on the Ole Miss football website despite having prior entered the transfer portal, was a four-star prospect by ESPN and a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. A Charleston, Miss. kid, Prince played in all 12 games last year as a true freshman, starting in games down the stretch. He even intercepted Joe Burrow on the season, one of only six players in college football to do so to the LSU Heisman winner.

The pass defense was a struggle for Ole Miss last season, ranking No. 133 national in passing yards allowed at 278.3 per game. Any young player that wants to come back in that secondary unit, especially a talented guy like Prince who started as a freshman, should be welcomed back.

