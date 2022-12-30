Skip to main content

Defensive Back Miles Battle Announces Transfer to Utah Utes

The Rebels athlete played both sides of the football during his time in Oxford.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels defensive back Miles Battle announced his intention to transfer to the Utah Utes on Friday following a career at wide receiver and cornerback while in Oxford.

Battle is a native of Houston, Tex., and spent his prep days at Cy Creek High School. He began his career at Ole Miss in 2018 as a wide receiver but was later transitioned to cornerback during the COVID-19 pandemic season where he largely remained since. On offense, Battle accumulated 60 receiving yards during his four years as a Rebel, and he hauled in two interceptions on defense during his career.

Battle entered the transfer portal earlier this month, and he and the Rebels dropped their final game of the season in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

