Three More Ole Miss Alumni Selected in 2022 USFL Draft

Ole Miss alumni continue to come off the board in the 2022 USFL Draft

Former Ole Miss linebacker Demarquis Gates, cornerback Derrick Jones, and receiver Quincy Adeboyejo have been selected in the USFL Draft.

Gates was selected with the second pick in Round 29 by the Birmingham Stallions.

The Hampton, Ga., native played in 49 games while at Ole Miss and recorded 282 total tackles, nine passes defended, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

In his senior year, Gates became the first Rebel to record more than 100 tackles in a season since Ole Miss legend Patrick Willis in 2006. Gates went undrafted after college and signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. Since then, Gates has bounced around the NFL, CFL, and XFL.

Jones was selected with the fourth pick in Round nine by the New Orleans Breakers.

Jones played in 35 career games as a Rebel before being drafted by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft with the 204th overall pick. Jones recorded 27 total tackles, six passes defended, two interceptions, and one forced fumble while also splitting time at receiver for Ole Miss.

After playing for the Jets from 2017 to 2018, Jones spent time with the Green Bay Packers, the Houston Texans, and the Seattle Dragons of the XFL.

Last but most certainly not least, Adeboyejo was selected with the sixth pick in Round 13 by the Michigan Panthers.

From 2014 to 2016, Adeboyejo hauled in 99 receptions, for 1373 yards, and 10 touchdowns for the Rebels. Ole Miss fans may remember Adeboyejo as the receiver who scored the miraculous touchdown versus Alabama in 2015.

Adeboyejo went undrafted out of college in 2017 and has since played for the Baltimore Ravens, the New York Jets, and the New England Patriots.

The 6-3, 200-pound receiver will also be the number one target for former Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson, the first player selected in the 2022 USFL Draft.

