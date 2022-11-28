Demon Clowney, Isaiah Woullard to Enter Transfer Portal

OXFORD, Miss. -- With the conclusion of the regular season, the time has come for a multitude of players across the country to enter the transfer portal, including from the Ole Miss Rebels.

On Monday, Demon Clowney (defensive end) and running back (Isaiah Woullard) declared their intent to enter the transfer portal on Twitter.

Clowney was a sought-after prospect out of high school, but in his career as a Rebel, he has accumulated just 10 total tackles and two sacks.

Woullard took a bit of a winding road to Oxford, originally signing with the 2017 class out of Presbyterian Christian (Hattiesburg, Miss.) before gray-shirting and playing a season at Pearl River Community College in Mississippi. Once he came back to Oxford in 2018, he began a career that saw him rush for four touchdowns, all of which came that season.

