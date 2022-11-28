Skip to main content

Demon Clowney, Isaiah Woullard to Enter Transfer Portal

Two Rebels voiced their intentions to enter the portal on Monday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- With the conclusion of the regular season, the time has come for a multitude of players across the country to enter the transfer portal, including from the Ole Miss Rebels.

On Monday, Demon Clowney (defensive end) and running back (Isaiah Woullard) declared their intent to enter the transfer portal on Twitter.

Clowney was a sought-after prospect out of high school, but in his career as a Rebel, he has accumulated just 10 total tackles and two sacks.

Woullard took a bit of a winding road to Oxford, originally signing with the 2017 class out of Presbyterian Christian (Hattiesburg, Miss.) before gray-shirting and playing a season at Pearl River Community College in Mississippi. Once he came back to Oxford in 2018, he began a career that saw him rush for four touchdowns, all of which came that season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

USATSI_19066799
Football

Demon Clowney, Isaiah Woullard to Enter Transfer Portal

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_18716921
Football

Paul Finebaum Blasts Lane Kiffin For 'BS' Statement On Contract Extension

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19499253
Football

Bowl Projection Tracker: Where Will the Rebels Spend the Postseason?

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19514874
Football

Ole Miss Basketball Suffers First Loss of Season vs. Oklahoma

By John Macon Gillespie
Kentrel Bullock
Football

Ole Miss Running Back Kentrel Bullock Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

By Ben King
Nick Broeker
Football

Ole Miss Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker Accepts 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Invite

By Adam Rapier
5MVTJXTQNFCOPNXWP6L5JL3N3U
Football

Lane Kiffin Staying at Ole Miss; What's Next for the Rebels?

By John Macon Gillespie
EF633A9B-B188-4F75-8E09-A51330A5A96F
Football

BREAKING: Lane Kiffin To Sign Contract Extension With Ole Miss, Per Report

By John Macon Gillespie