DK Metcalf Just Torched the Reigning Defensive Player of the Year

Last time I checked, you're technically not allowed to actually catch fellow human beings on fire. Well DK Metcalf just did the next meanest thing – he just torched arguably the league's top cornerback.

Lined up in the slot here against the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots, Metcalf just had himself a burning 54 yard touchdown reception.

Metcalf already has three catches for 73 yards and one score today, not even at halftime. In week one against the Falcons, he had four catches for 95 yards and one score.

