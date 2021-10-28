Eli Manning Discusses Arch Manning's Recruitment In SI Exclusive

Manning sat down with Sports Illustrated's Bill Enright to discuss his nephew and the success of the "Manningcast."

Even in retirement, Eli Manning is finding a way to stay near the center of the football world.

Manning, whose No. 10 jersey was retired last weekend at Ole Miss, has secured a role on a telecast of Monday Night Football with his brother Peyton that airs on ESPN2, and his nephew Arch is one of the most coveted high school recruits in the country.

Manning recently sat down with Bill Enright of Sports Illustrated to discuss Arch's recruitment and the success of what has been dubbed the "Manningcast" of Monday Night Football.

Arch Manning may only be a junior in high school at Isidore Newman (La.), but due to his name and talent, he is receiving a large amount of hype on the recruiting trail.

"I feel for him," Manning said. "I really do. It's unfair expectations, but I have been impressed with Arch and his demeanor. He's not getting a big head or getting overwhelmed which could easily happen."

Eli was also a highly-touted player out of Isidore Newman during his recruitment days, and he offered some advice to his nephew on how to handle the pressure.

"I've told him, 'Enjoy being a junior in high school,'" Manning said. "'Don't overthink this. You're playing football with your best friends, so just enjoy this time in your life.'"

There are numerous schools competing for the young Manning's attention, including Ole Miss, Alabama, Clemson, Texas and Georgia.

"'You'll know when you hit the right place,'" Manning told his nephew. "'Listen to your heart, and you'll make the right decision."

Manning is also a star television personality now on a telecast of Monday Night Football with his brother Peyton. The "Manningcast" features the brothers and guests analyzing that week's game on ESPN2.

"It's been a lot of fun getting the guests," Manning said. "We're sending text messages saying, 'Hey, you want to come on the show?' They're fans of football. It's been a lot of fun, and I think it's more fun when you have a personal relationship with someone on the show."

You can view Enright's entire interview with Manning here.

